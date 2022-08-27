DENNIS – Lightning reportedly struck a house in Dennis around 9 PM Friday. The electrical panel of the house on Scargo Heights Road reportedly suffered damage but luckily firefighters found no extension of fire inside the house. No injuries were reported.
Lightning strikes house in Dennis
August 26, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Pfizer, BioNTech Sued by Moderna Over COVID-19 Vaccine Patents
- Lobster Fishing Union Drops Whale Closure Lawsuit
- Sunday Journal – Seaside Le Mans
- Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Canal Day
- Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Women’s Music Fest with Abigail Field
- Sunday Journal – The Box Truck and Sustainable Living with Madhavi Venkatesan
- Sharks, Dolphins Spotted in Marine Monument Off Cape Cod Waters
- Cape Cod Women’s Music Festival Returns
- Education Officials Say COVID Highlighted Need for Engagement
- Barnstable County Announces More COVID Relief Money
- Vineyard Beach Road Weekend Fest Prompts Steamship Schedule Changes
- Pfizer COVID Shots Appear 73% Effective in Children Under 5
- Barnstable County Increasing Monitoring as Drought Worsens