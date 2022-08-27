You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Lightning strikes house in Dennis

August 26, 2022

DENNIS – Lightning reportedly struck a house in Dennis around 9 PM Friday. The electrical panel of the house on Scargo Heights Road reportedly suffered damage but luckily firefighters found no extension of fire inside the house. No injuries were reported.

