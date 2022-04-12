Four years to the day after Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon was murdered and his K-9 partner Nero was critically injured, Gov. Charlie Baker is signing “Nero’s Law” which allows for the humane transport of Police K-9 partners.
LIVE: Governor Baker signs “Nero’s Bill” at YPD four years after Sgt. Sean Gannon murdered, Nero critically injured
April 12, 2022
Four years to the day after Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon was murdered and his K-9 partner Nero was critically injured, Gov. Charlie Baker is signing “Nero’s Law” which allows for the humane transport of Police K-9 partners.
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Ceremony of Nero’s Law Signing Taking Place Tuesday
- 12 State Police Members Fired for Not Getting COVID Vaccine
- New Grant Could Help Fund Pond Monitoring
- Multiple Osterville Roads to Undergo Chipseal Work
- Cape and Islands State Senate Race Gains Another Candidate
- Study: Cape Community Supports Coexistence with Sharks, Seals
- Turtle Rescued from Cape Cod Receives Lung Biopsy
- State Senate Taking Steps to Improve Equity in Cannabis Industry
- Boston Marathon Bomber Again Tries to Avoid Execution
- Report Claims Switching to Electric Vehicles Has Health Benefits
- Falmouth Town Meeting Voters Approve New Fire Station
- Barnstable County Receives Grant to Help People Affected by Homelessness
- Deadline Approaches for Mashpee Town Meeting Voting