LIVE: Governor Baker signs “Nero’s Bill” at YPD four years after Sgt. Sean Gannon murdered, Nero critically injured

April 12, 2022

Four years to the day after Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon was murdered and his K-9 partner Nero was critically injured, Gov. Charlie Baker is signing “Nero’s Law” which allows for the humane transport of Police K-9 partners.

