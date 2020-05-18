BOSTON – Governor Charlie Baker is expected to announce details on the first phase of reopening the economy at 11 a.m. Monday at the Statehouse.
You can watch the governor's address by clicking the video link below.
Live Video: Gov. Charlie Baker to announce first phase reopening details
May 18, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
