WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump will address the nation at 9 p.m. Wednesday and provide an update on the fight against COVID-19 (coronavirus).
Live Video: President Trump to address nation at 9 p.m. on coronavirus
March 11, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
