You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Live Video: President Trump to address nation at 9 p.m. on coronavirus

Live Video: President Trump to address nation at 9 p.m. on coronavirus

March 11, 2020

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump will address the nation at 9 p.m. Wednesday and provide an update on the fight against COVID-19 (coronavirus).

Click here to watch at 9 p.m.

Filed Under: Articles, Cape Wide News, Top Story

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 