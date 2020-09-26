You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Local agencies participate in Boat Assault Helicopter Operations drill

Local agencies participate in Boat Assault Helicopter Operations drill

September 26, 2020


BOURNE – The Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office reports that members of the Upper Cape Cod Regional – Special Response Team and Metro-Lec SWAT conducted Boat Assault Helicopter Operations with the United States Coast Guard off the coast of Falmouth on Friday.

