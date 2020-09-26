BOURNE – The Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office reports that members of the Upper Cape Cod Regional – Special Response Team and Metro-Lec SWAT conducted Boat Assault Helicopter Operations with the United States Coast Guard off the coast of Falmouth on Friday.
Local agencies participate in Boat Assault Helicopter Operations drill
September 26, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Grocery Union and Stop & Shop Reach Deal for Hazard Pay for Workers
- Sunday Journal Discussion with Nauset Disposal About Trash Bash
- Sunday Journal Chat with Alzheimer’s Family Support Center
- Sunday Journal Discussion with Amanda Converse on the Cape Cod Resilience Fund
- Democrats to Redraft Virus Relief in Bid to Jump-Start Talks
- State Announces New Indoor Visitation Guidance for Nursing Homes, Rest Homes, and Assisted Living Residences
- Baker Activates Members of Massachusetts National Guard
- State Working to Help Stop COVID-19 Spread in Communities of Color
- Sunday is Barnstable County Independence Day
- Food Security a Major Focus on Cape Cod as Pandemic Continues
- Cumberland Farms Shoppers Can Donate to United Way With Purchases
- CCYP Co-Presents Virtual Candidate Forum
- Xiarhos Receives Two Endorsements in Bid for Fifth Barnstable Seat