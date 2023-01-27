Local fire service leaders graduate from Management Training Program



STOW, MA – More than three dozen fire service leaders from across Massachusetts graduated on Friday from the 28th class of the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy’s Chief Fire Officer Management Training Program.

The four-month program for new chief officers and chief officer candidates is delivered jointly by the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy and the University of Massachusetts Edward J. Collins Jr. Center for Public Management. Through classroom instruction and out-of-class assignments, the course delivers intensive training in the non-fire suppression aspects of managing a municipal fire department.

Local graduates are:



Barnstable Deputy Chief Christopher Beal



Hyannis Deputy Chief Mark Storie



Truro Chief Timothy Collins.