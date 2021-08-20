Local Henri statements and alerts

ORLEANS – HURRICANE HENRI NOTICE

Orleans Boat Moorings

If you have your boat on a mooring, please consider hauling it well ahead of the storm to avoid the last-minute rush.

If you are unable to haul your boat, it is imperative that you verify that your

mooring hawser, chain, and chaffing gear are all in good working condition.

Nauset Beach Over-Sand Vehicle Update

All access to Nauset Beach Over-Sand will be closed at 9pm on Saturday August 21. Please be off the trail prior to 9pm as Rangers will begin clearing the beach at 8pm. The beach will remain closed to OSV throughout the storm event and will not re-open until it is deemed safe and the corridor delineation is re-established. Updates to follow

Be Safe.

Orleans Shellfishing

Per the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries: All waters in the Town of Orleans will be closed to shellfishing effective sunrise on Sunday, August 22. The length of this closure is indefinite. Updates to follow

FALMOUTH – Tropical Storm Henri

Town Manager Notice of August 20, 2021 1:30PM

Tropical Storm Henri is presently forecast to have a significant impact with rain and winds on the Town of Falmouth, the Cape and all surrounding areas beginning late Saturday and through Sunday into early Monday. Be assured that all Town emergency operations departments have been involved in planning and preparations for this coming storm event. Read on…

The Falmouth Emergency Management Division is here to help you “weather the storm.” Here on the Emergency Preparedness website, you will find information to help you and your family members, pets included, prepare for an emergency, interpret weather signs, know the emergency resources in your area, and find other helpful information on the web. Click on the informative links below to explore the wide range of information we have available.

Also, for “before”, “during”, and “after” weather event information tune into 99.9 WQRC at http://www.wqrc.com and FCTV Channels 13 and 15 or on the web.

MBTA Cape Flyer railroad: Service Announcement

Due to the expected weather conditions on Sunday August 22, 2021 with Tropical Storm Henri, We will not be operating the Sunday CapeFLYER service. The train will operate as scheduled on Friday 8/20 and Saturday 8/21. Passengers are strongly urged to utilize the Saturday evening return train to Boston, as alternative options will not be provided for Sunday’s service.