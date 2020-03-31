Local PDs light up CCH blue to support workers there



HYANNIS – From Barnstable Police: Officers from the Barnstable Police Department, along with officers from Yarmouth, Brewster, Eastham, Wellfleet, Harwich, the Barnstable County Sheriffs Office, and the Massachusetts State Police paid tribute to the workers at Cape Cod Hospital tonight by lighting up the Hospital Blue. From first responder to first responder, we salute you and say thank you!

Photo by Barnstable Police/CWN