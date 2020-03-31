HYANNIS – From Barnstable Police: Officers from the Barnstable Police Department, along with officers from Yarmouth, Brewster, Eastham, Wellfleet, Harwich, the Barnstable County Sheriffs Office, and the Massachusetts State Police paid tribute to the workers at Cape Cod Hospital tonight by lighting up the Hospital Blue. From first responder to first responder, we salute you and say thank you!
Photo by Barnstable Police/CWN
Local PDs light up CCH blue to support workers there
March 31, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
