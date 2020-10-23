Local PDs participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day



CAPE COD – Local police departments on Cape Cod are participating in the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Unwanted/unused prescriptions can be dropped off at a safe box location at your local police department no questions asked on Saturday from 10 AM to 2 PM.

The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.

To locate a drop off location click here.