Local Police and Fire show support for healthcare workers at Cape Cod Hospital

January 7, 2021


HYANNISThe Barnstable Police along with other fire and police departments, wanted to show their support for our healthcare workers as they struggle every day to take care of the onslaught of COVID patients. They conducted an appreciation drive by at the 3 o’clock shift change Wednesday at Cape Cod Hospital and were happy to see so many workers smiling and waving!

