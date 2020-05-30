Local police denounce “egregious” action/inaction in Minneapolis as local protests are planned

CAPE COD – The Masschusetts Chiefs of Police association representing Chiefs from all 351 of the Commonwealth’s towns has issued a strong denouncement of the events in Minneapolis that led to the death of an African American man George Floyd: “The Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association, representing Police Chiefs in all 351 cities and towns and most college campuses, denounces the egregious actions taken by four members of the Minneapolis Police Department, whether by action or inaction, that resulted in the death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020. Our Massachusetts Police Officers have thoroughly embraced the six pillars of the principles embodied in the final report of the President’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing, and remain committed to professional conduct, democratic policing and procedural justice for all people.”

Police departments here on Cape Cod are opening dialogue with organizers of planned protesters. The following is from Wellfleet Police Chief Michael Hurley: “This evening I spoke with Sam Giamatti in regards to a planned march from town hall to the police station in response to police brutality across the country and most recently in Minneapolis. The conversation was an honest dialogue and Sam reassured me in no way that this was a message aimed directly at the Wellfleet Police Department.

During the many years, the police department has assisted with Martin Luther King marches, July 4th parades, Wellfleet Elementary school parades, etc…This event will be no different and members of the Wellfleet Police Department will assist the group in safely getting from town hall to the police station. The proposed route will be Main Street, Long Pond Road and Lawrence Road to the police department. Depending on crowd size, the intent will be to keep the inbound lane off Route Six into town open. There will be a cruiser in the front and back of the march for participants safety.

