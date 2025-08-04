Local police departments participate in National Night Out



DENNIS – Come join us on Tuesday, August 5th, from 4-7 PM at the Dennis Police Headquarters. Our equipment and officers will be on display, along with vehicles and “tools” that other departments use to provide services to the community every day. Come meet your first responders and town employees, get some food, ice cream, and coffee from food trucks licensed to serve in Dennis. There will also be committees, organizations, and non-profits set up to educate community members on their missions and services available in the town.

YARMOUTH – National Night Out is an annual community policing awareness-raising event held the first Tuesday of August. Join Yarmouth Police next week (August 5th) as they join other Yarmouth departments to build stronger partnerships with their community. The event runs from 5 PM to 8 PM and is open to all ages and is always fun for everyone!

MASHPEE – Mashpee Police are hosting National Night Out. The Mashpee event is on Wednesday August 6th from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM on the lawn of the Mashpee Public Safety Complex on Frank Hicks Drive. Its free and open to the public.