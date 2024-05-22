You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Local police departments participating in annual Cape Cod Special Olympics Torch Run

Local police departments participating in annual Cape Cod Special Olympics Torch Run

May 22, 2024

CAPE COD – Local police departments are participating in the annual Cape Cod Special Olympics Torch Run Wednesday. The Torch will travel through the towns of Provincetown, Truro, Wellfleet, Eastham, Orleans, Brewster, Dennis, Yarmouth, Barnstable and Sandwich along Route 6, 6A and side streets. Officers from each of these departments will run with the torch and pass it off to the next town. Unique among its kind, the Cape Cod Torch Run leg is an awareness and fundraising campaign for Special Olympics Massachusetts athletes, teams, and coaches on Cape Cod. Be sure to cheer on the officers as they pass across the Cape.

(Watch this article for updates:

PROVINCETOWN:

Provincetown Police/CWN

WELLFLEET:

Wellfleet Police/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 