Local police departments participating in annual Cape Cod Special Olympics Torch Run

CAPE COD – Local police departments are participating in the annual Cape Cod Special Olympics Torch Run Wednesday. The Torch will travel through the towns of Provincetown, Truro, Wellfleet, Eastham, Orleans, Brewster, Dennis, Yarmouth, Barnstable and Sandwich along Route 6, 6A and side streets. Officers from each of these departments will run with the torch and pass it off to the next town. Unique among its kind, the Cape Cod Torch Run leg is an awareness and fundraising campaign for Special Olympics Massachusetts athletes, teams, and coaches on Cape Cod. Be sure to cheer on the officers as they pass across the Cape.

(Watch this article for updates:

PROVINCETOWN:

WELLFLEET: