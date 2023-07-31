Local police departments participating in National Night Out again crime festivities



Local police departments are participating in National Night Out against crime on August 1st.

BOURNE – The Bourne Police Department will be hosting National Night Out on August 1, 2023, at the Buzzards Bay Park from 6:00-8:00 PM.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes first responder-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement and first responders while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police, first responders, and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

Come out and join us:

• See all types of vehicles and equipment used every day by First Responders.

• Get to talk to people that protect you 24 hours a day.

• Have fun with the family.

• Enjoy demonstrations by a local police K-9 Unit.

• This year’s event will offer hamburgers and hot dogs provided courtesy of the Bourne Patrolmen’s Association.

• Get to know your neighbors.

The Bourne Police Department is a nationally registered participant of National Night Out.

CHATHAM – Come celebrate “National Night Out” with the Chatham Police Department.

The public is invited to the police station, 249 George Ryder Road, on Tuesday, August 01 from 5p to 7p.

(Parking will be the rear of the Town Hall Annex, and across the street by the Airport gate).

We will be participating in “National Night Out”. This event encourages the public to meet and greet the men and women of the Chatham Police Department.

We will have raffle prizes, vehicle and equipment displays, free pizza (from New England Pizza) and popcorn.

There will be an “Alligator” inflatable obstacle course, tours of the police station lockup facility.

Wild Care from Cape Cod, The Chatham Fire Department and members of the Brewster, Orleans, Chatham and Harwich (BOCH) Cert Team will also be on hand.

THIS IS A FREE EVENT.

See you there!

YARMOUTH – Join Yarmouth Police on Tuesday, August 1st from 5 PM – 8 PM at the Simpkins School Fields across from the State Police Barracks as we host the National Night Out event to build stronger partnerships with you; our community. We will be showcasing some of our equipment, our capabilities, and have fun events for kids. Members of our SWAT Team and K9 Unit will be on hand to provide demonstrations, which is always really cool! The best part is, it’s FREE! Come on out, we would love to see you!