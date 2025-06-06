Local Police Officers graduate State Academy in Falmouth

CAPE COD: Local Police officers graduated Thursday from the State Academy in Falmouth;



From Eastham Police: Please join us in congratulating our newest Officer, Michael Dalton. Officer Dalton graduated from the East Falmouth MPTC Police Academy last night. He’ll enjoy a much deserved weekend off and then begin his field training next week. Congratulations Officer Dalton!!



From Orleans Police: The Orleans Police Department is proud to announce that Carly Stevens, of Hopkinton, Massachusetts, has successfully graduated from the MPTC Falmouth Police Academy!

We are excited to welcome her as the newest member of the Orleans Police Department.

Please join us in congratulating Officer Stevens on this major accomplishment and wishing her a safe and successful career in service to the Orleans community!



From Harwich Police: Last evening, Officer Elijah Beasley, our newest officer, graduated from the Falmouth Police Academy’s 6-month 1st Recruit Officers Class and will now commence his 3-month Field Training Program.



From Yarmouth Police: Congratulations to the East Falmouth 1st ROC. The academy graduated tonight after six months of rigorous training. Please welcome Officer Farias to the Yarmouth Police Department.



From Falmouth Police: Congratulations to our newest officers, Officer Jardine and Officer Kowalska, who graduated from the police academy today. They just completed a rigorous 6 month training with the Massachusetts Municipal Police Training Committee and now begin an appropriately 3 month training program with FPD.