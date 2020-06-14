Local police participate in convoy to support Special Olympic athletes

CAPE COD – We start Sunday with some good news courtesy of Harwich Police: Saturday morning cruisers from across Cape Cod participated in a regional Barnstable County cruiser convoy for our Special Olympic athletes. Each year officers from across the State convoy together to the Summer Games in Boston. This was a small way each County in the State could still show our support for the athletes and their families.

