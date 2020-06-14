CAPE COD – We start Sunday with some good news courtesy of Harwich Police: Saturday morning cruisers from across Cape Cod participated in a regional Barnstable County cruiser convoy for our Special Olympic athletes. Each year officers from across the State convoy together to the Summer Games in Boston. This was a small way each County in the State could still show our support for the athletes and their families.
Local police participate in convoy to support Special Olympic athletes
June 14, 2020
CAPE COD – We start Sunday with some good news courtesy of Harwich Police: Saturday morning cruisers from across Cape Cod participated in a regional Barnstable County cruiser convoy for our Special Olympic athletes. Each year officers from across the State convoy together to the Summer Games in Boston. This was a small way each County in the State could still show our support for the athletes and their families.
