Localized storms bring lightning, torrential downpours

CAPE COD – The main storm is not due to arrive until sometime Tuesday but a strong squall line made its presence known Monday evening. In Brewster a lightning strike was reported in the Crosby Lane area. No significant damage was reported but at least two people were evaluated for possible indirect effects from the bolt. The National Weather Service reported the following rainfall rates:

Mashpee, MA: 1.33″ – 1.22″ in 1 hr

W. Yarmouth, MA: 1.79″ – 1.66″ in 1 hr

Harwich, MA: 1.57″ – 1.44″ in 1 hr

E. Falmouth, MA: 1.52″ – 1.34″ in 1 hr

Chatham, MA: 1.18″ – 1.07″ in 1 hr

Teaticket, MA: 1.35″ – 1.18″ in 1 hr

Mashpee, MA: 1.66″ – 1.28″ in 1 hr