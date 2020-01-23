TRURO – From Truro Police: The Truro Police Department sadly announces the passing of former Police Chief Ronald A. Wichowski. We join his family in their time of grief and offer hope and support during this terrible loss.
Truro Police photo/CWN
Longtime Truro Police chief passes away
January 23, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
