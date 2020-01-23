You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Longtime Truro Police chief passes away

Longtime Truro Police chief passes away

January 23, 2020


TRUROFrom Truro Police: The Truro Police Department sadly announces the passing of former Police Chief Ronald A. Wichowski. We join his family in their time of grief and offer hope and support during this terrible loss.
Truro Police photo/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 