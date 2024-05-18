You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Lumber truck, two vehicles involved in crash in Mashpee

Lumber truck, two vehicles involved in crash in Mashpee

May 18, 2024

MASHPEE – A lumber truck and two vehicles collided in Mashpee around 1 PM Saturday. The crash happened on Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) west of Algonquin Avenue. Two people were transported to Falmouth Hospital with unknown injuries. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

