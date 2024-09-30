New details: Major crash on Route 3 southbound in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH – A major crash was reported on Route 3 in Plymouyh. It happened sometime before 8:30 PM Sunday around mile marker 4. Firefighters had to extricate a victim from a vehicle that reportedly overturned. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to respond and second helicopter was also being checked on. Traffic was heavily backed up the area. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

From Plymouth Fire: Chief Neil Foley reports that the Plymouth Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle crash Sunday night off Route 3 and extricated an adult male from a vehicle that crashed into the woods.

On Sunday, Sept. 29, at approximately 8:11 p.m., the Plymouth Fire Department responded to Route 3 for a report of a single-vehicle crash with entrapment.

Crews arrived to find a single vehicle that went off the southbound lanes of the road and into the woods.

The driver of the vehicle, an adult male, was heavily entrapped and had to be freed by firefighters using hydraulic extrication tools. The effort took about 20 minutes.

A second occupant of the vehicle, an adult male, was also injured and treated by firefighters.

Both occupants sustained serious injuries.

The driver was taken by Brewster Ambulance to a landing zone at Elmer E. Raymond Jr. Memorial Park on Long Pond Road, where Boston MedFlight then flew him to a Rhode Island trauma center.

The passenger was transported by Brewster Ambulance to South Shore Hospital in Weymouth.

Massachusetts State Police are investigating the crash. Plymouth Police also responded to assist at the scene.