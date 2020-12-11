You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Major crash on Route 6 in Yarmouth as dump truck goes off highway bridge

Major crash on Route 6 in Yarmouth as dump truck goes off highway bridge

December 11, 2020



YARMOUTH – A small dump truck reportedly went off the bridge near exit 8 of Route 6 westbound around 6 AM. The vehicle ended up on the train tracks underneath Route 6. Officials reached the scene by going through the old Yarmouth town dump. Firefighters had to extinguish a fire in the vehicle before extricating the driver using the Jaws of Life. The victim was taken to Barnstable Municpal Airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to a trauma center. Traffic was reduced to one lane on Route 6 while Mass State Police conducted crash reconstruction.

Late Friday morning, the dump truck was hoisted by a crane back onto the bridge before being towed away.
John P. Carroll/CWN

