Major crash on Route 6 in Yarmouth as dump truck goes off highway bridge





YARMOUTH – A small dump truck reportedly went off the bridge near exit 8 of Route 6 westbound around 6 AM. The vehicle ended up on the train tracks underneath Route 6. Officials reached the scene by going through the old Yarmouth town dump. Firefighters had to extinguish a fire in the vehicle before extricating the driver using the Jaws of Life. The victim was taken to Barnstable Municpal Airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to a trauma center. Traffic was reduced to one lane on Route 6 while Mass State Police conducted crash reconstruction.