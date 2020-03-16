EASTHAM – A malfunctioning central vacuum system caused smoke to build up in a residence in Eastham Monday morning. Firefighters were called to the 400 block of Mary Chase Road about 10:20 AM. Luckily there did not seem to be any fire but crews used fans to ventilate the structure. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Malfunctioning vacuum system causes smoke in Eastham residence
March 16, 2020
