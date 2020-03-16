You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Malfunctioning vacuum system causes smoke in Eastham residence

Malfunctioning vacuum system causes smoke in Eastham residence

March 16, 2020

EASTHAM – A malfunctioning central vacuum system caused smoke to build up in a residence in Eastham Monday morning. Firefighters were called to the 400 block of Mary Chase Road about 10:20 AM. Luckily there did not seem to be any fire but crews used fans to ventilate the structure. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

