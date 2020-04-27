Man accused of stabbing another man on the Village Green in Hyannis

HYANNIS – On Sunday April 27, 2020 at approximately 12:43 AM, Barnstable Patrol Officer Brian Jenkins, along with other Barnstable Officers, responded to the area of the Hyannis Town Green Bandstand for a report that a man had just been stabbed. The victim was a 51 year old male who suffered an apparent stab wound to his back.

The suspect, 31 year old Rendell Booker of Hyannis, had fled the scene prior to police arrival. However, within minutes of learning Booker was the suspect Patrol Officer Jian Barcelo, Patrol Officer Andrew Johnson, Patrol Officer Anthony D’Angelo, and Patrol Officer Matthew Melia were able to locate him at a nearby apartment complex. The officers were able to take Booker into custody without incident and recover the suspected weapon used in the incident.

At the time of this press release the victim is being treated at Cape Cod Hospital for non life threatening injuries. Booker was transported to the Barnstable Police Department where he was booked on one charge of Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon, to wit Knife. Booker was held on $500 cash bail.