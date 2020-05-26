You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man airlifted after after table saw accident in Barnstable

Man airlifted after after table saw accident in Barnstable

May 26, 2020

BARNSTABLE – A man reportedly amputated his thumb while using a table saw at a location on Maushop Avenue in Barnstable Tuesday afternoon. Rescuers responded and took the victim to Barnstable Municipal Airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to a trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.

