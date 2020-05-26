BARNSTABLE – A man reportedly amputated his thumb while using a table saw at a location on Maushop Avenue in Barnstable Tuesday afternoon. Rescuers responded and took the victim to Barnstable Municipal Airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to a trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
Man airlifted after after table saw accident in Barnstable
May 26, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
