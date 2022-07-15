You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man airlifted after being pinned by heavy object in Centerville

Man airlifted after being pinned by heavy object in Centerville

July 15, 2022

David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN (used with permission)

CENTERVILLE – A man suffered serious injuries after reportedly becoming pinned under a heavy object in Centerville shortly before 6 PM Friday. Rescuers responded to an Ames Way residence and found the victim had be extricated. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to land at the Cape Cod Airfield to airlife the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 