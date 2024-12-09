You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man airlifted after chainsaw accident in Falmouth

December 9, 2024

FALMOUTH – A man suffered a serious laceration while reportedly using a chainsaw in Falmouth. Rescuers were called about 2 PM to a residence on Standhope Way. They transported the victim to the Falmouth Airpark to meet a MedFlight helicopter to be flown to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.

