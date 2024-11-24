Man airlifted after fall down stairs in Harwich



HARWICH – A man was seriously injured when he fell down a flight of stairs at his home. The incident happened Sunday around 10:30 AM at a residence off Long Road. Harwich Fire and Rescue along with Harwich Police rushed the injured man to Cape Cod Technical Regional High School soccer field landing zone where a Boston MedFlight helicopter was waiting to fly the victim to a Boston hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

Photo by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN