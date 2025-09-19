You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man airlifted after fall from ladder in Falmouth

Man airlifted after fall from ladder in Falmouth

September 19, 2025

FALMOUTH – A man was flown to an off-Cape trauma center after reportedly falling about 10 feet from a ladder. Rescuers responded to a Goeletta Drive residence and transported the victim to Falmouth Hospital to meet the MedFlight helicopter. Further details were not immediately available.

