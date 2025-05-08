FALMOUTH – A man was seriously injured after reportedly falling about 15 feet from a ladder in Falmouth about 4 PM Thursday. The victim was transported from the scene on Central Avenue to the Falmouth Hospital helipad to meet a MedFlight helicopter to be flown to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
Man airlifted after fall from ladder in Falmouth
May 8, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
