Man airlifted after fall from ladder in Harwich

January 30, 2020

HARWICH – A man was flown to a trauma center after reportedly falling off a ladder in Harwich around 9:30 AM Thursday morning. Rescuers responded to a Shore Road address where the victim had reportedly fallen about 1 story and suffered a possible fractured leg. The victim was taken to Barnstable Municipal Airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter. Further details were not immediately available.

