HARWICH – A man was flown to a trauma center after reportedly falling off a ladder in Harwich around 9:30 AM Thursday morning. Rescuers responded to a Shore Road address where the victim had reportedly fallen about 1 story and suffered a possible fractured leg. The victim was taken to Barnstable Municipal Airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter. Further details were not immediately available.
Man airlifted after fall from ladder in Harwich
January 30, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- For 1st time in 4 years, US life expectancy rises — a little
- China Counts 170 Virus Deaths, New Countries Find Infections
- Puritan Presents Annual Community Service Award
- Chatham Fish Pier Project Nearing Completion
- Cape Cod Healthcare Announces February Blood Drives
- Teen TASK Force Expanded by Children’s Cove
- Nantucket Chamber of Commerce CEO Leaving For New Job on Island
- Triple M to begin Recreational Pot Sales Monday in Plymouth
- Orleans Hallmark Store to Close in February
- Bourne School Committee Chooses New School Superintendent
- Herring Fishermen Looking at Another Cutback in Quota
- Construction Closes Slip 3 at Steamship’s Woods Hole Terminal
- Gas Prices Drop 1 Cent in Massachusetts