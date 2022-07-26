You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man airlifted after fall from ladder in Sandwich

Man airlifted after fall from ladder in Sandwich

July 26, 2022

SANDWICH – A man was injured after reportedly falling about 10 feet from a ladder in Sandwich. Rescuers were called to a Lake View Drive residence and determined the victim had a leg injury. A MedFlight helicopter flew the victim from the Cape Cod Airfield in Marstons Mills to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.

