Man airlifted after fall from ladder in Sandwich

August 25, 2022

SANDWICH  – A man was flown to a Boston trauma center after reportedly falling off a ladder about 15 feet. Rescuers were called to the Cape Heritage Rehabilitation and Health Care Center at 37 Route 6A about 1:30 PM. The MedFlight landed at Sandwich High School to fly the victim to Boston. Further details were not immediately available.

