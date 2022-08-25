SANDWICH – A man was flown to a Boston trauma center after reportedly falling off a ladder about 15 feet. Rescuers were called to the Cape Heritage Rehabilitation and Health Care Center at 37 Route 6A about 1:30 PM. The MedFlight landed at Sandwich High School to fly the victim to Boston. Further details were not immediately available.
Man airlifted after fall from ladder in Sandwich
August 25, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Pfizer COVID Shots Appear 73% Effective in Children Under 5
- Barnstable County Increasing Monitoring as Drought Worsens
- Native Groups Seek to Repair Lands Damaged by Colonization
- Dukes County Regional Jail Receives $6M for Repairs
- ROAR Ride for Addiction Recovery is September 11
- Student Loan Forgiveness Plan Announced by Biden
- Barnstable Hazardous Waste Collection Event is Saturday
- Mashpee Wampanoag Receives $60,000 to Expand Employment, Training
- Officials Highlight Home Sprinklers After Dennis House Fire
- Nantucket Officials Outline Progress on Affordable Housing
- Steamship Authority Launches Name Contest for New Vessels
- Massachusetts Marina Fire, Sparked by Gas Vapors, Accidental
- Fauci to Step Down After Decades as Top US Infection Expert