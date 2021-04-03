You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man airlifted after fall from roof in Chatham

April 3, 2021

CHATHAM – A man was seriously injured after reportedly falling about 15-20 feet from a roof in Chatham. The incident happened about 10 AM Saturday at a residence on Holway Street. The victim was taken to Barnstable Municipal Airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to an off Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.

