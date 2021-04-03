CHATHAM – A man was seriously injured after reportedly falling about 15-20 feet from a roof in Chatham. The incident happened about 10 AM Saturday at a residence on Holway Street. The victim was taken to Barnstable Municipal Airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to an off Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
Man airlifted after fall from roof in Chatham
April 3, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
