CENTERVILLE – A man was airlifted to an off Cape trauma center after reportedly falling and hitting his head. The incident happened at the Centerville Shopping Plaza. The MedFlight landed at the Cape Cod Airfield on Race Lane in Marstons Mills. Further details were not immediately available.
Man airlifted after fall in Centerville
March 30, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
