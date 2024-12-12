You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man airlifted after fall in Chatham

December 12, 2024

CHATHAM – A man was flown to an off-Cape trauma center after reportedly falling over 10 feet in Chatham. Rescuers responded to a residence off George Ryder Road sometime after 1:30 PM Thursday and transported the victim to Chatham Municipal Airport to meet the MedFlight helicopter. Further details were not immediately available.

