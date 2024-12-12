CHATHAM – A man was flown to an off-Cape trauma center after reportedly falling over 10 feet in Chatham. Rescuers responded to a residence off George Ryder Road sometime after 1:30 PM Thursday and transported the victim to Chatham Municipal Airport to meet the MedFlight helicopter. Further details were not immediately available.
Man airlifted after fall in Chatham
December 12, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Brewster, Orleans, and Eastham Pursue School Budget Efficiency
- Outer Cape Health Services Encourages Use Of Community Services
- Storm Brings Thousands Of Outages To Cape
- Bourne Temporarily Closes Sagamore Beach North Parking Lot
- New England Aquarium Releases 2024 List Of Names For Right Whales
- Steamship Authority Celebrating New Vessel with Public Tours
- WATCH: Affordable Housing at Maurice’s Campground Moving Ahead
- WHOI Study Says Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station Wastewater Could Linger in Bay for Over a Month if Discharged
- Busiest Time of the Year for Family Pantry, Says Exec. Dir. Christine Menard
- Wellfleet Police to offer Citizens Police Academy
- Love Live Local Invites Cape Codders To Take Holiday Pledge
- Barnstable Land Trust Teams Up With Conservation Groups For Outdoor Fun On New Year’s Day
- Bourne Accepting Grant Applications From Opioid Settlement Fund