You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man airlifted after fall in Falmouth

Man airlifted after fall in Falmouth

April 21, 2023

FALMOUTH – A man was seriously injured in a fall in Falmouth. Rescuers responded to a Meredith Drive residence off Sandwich Road sometime before 2 PM Friday. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to land at the Falmouth Hospital helipad to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.

