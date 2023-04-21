FALMOUTH – A man was seriously injured in a fall in Falmouth. Rescuers responded to a Meredith Drive residence off Sandwich Road sometime before 2 PM Friday. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to land at the Falmouth Hospital helipad to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
Man airlifted after fall in Falmouth
April 21, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
