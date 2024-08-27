You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man airlifted after fall in Harwich

Man airlifted after fall in Harwich

August 27, 2024

HARWICH – A man reportedly fell in his driveway suffering a head injury. Harwich Police Sargeant Brendan Brickley first on scene immediately called for Harwich Fire and Rescue who called for Medflight seeing the seriousness of the injury. The victim was taken to the Cape Cod Regional Technical High School soccer field where he was flown to an off-Cape trauma center.
Photo and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

