MASHPEE – A man was seriously injured after reportedly falling about 35 feet from a tree in Mashpee. The incident happened in the 200 block of Asher’s Path around 9 AM Thursday morning. The victim was taken to the Mashpee Police/Fire headquarters to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to a trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
Man airlifted after falling 35 feet from a tree in Mashpee
July 29, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
