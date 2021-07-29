You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man airlifted after falling 35 feet from a tree in Mashpee

July 29, 2021

Mashpee Firefighters/CWN

MASHPEE – A man was seriously injured after reportedly falling about 35 feet from a tree in Mashpee. The incident happened in the 200 block of Asher’s Path around 9 AM Thursday morning. The victim was taken to the Mashpee Police/Fire headquarters to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to a trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.

