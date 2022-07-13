DENNIS – A man was seriously injured after reportedly falling about 40 feet in Dennis sometime Wednesday afternoon. Rescuers responded to a Setucket Road location and quickly called for a MedFlight helicopter. The ambulance met the helicopter at Cape Cod Gateway Airport for transfer to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
Man airlifted after falling nearly 40 feet from roof in Dennis
July 13, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
