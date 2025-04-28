You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man airlifted after finger partially amputated in Brewster

Man airlifted after finger partially amputated in Brewster

April 28, 2025

BREWSTER – A man was airlifted to an off-Cape trauma center after reportedly partially amputating a finger. Rescuers responded to a residence off Millstone Road about 4:45 PM and called for MedFlight to meet them at Drummer Boy Park. Further details were not immediately available.

