BREWSTER – A man was airlifted to an off-Cape trauma center after reportedly partially amputating a finger. Rescuers responded to a residence off Millstone Road about 4:45 PM and called for MedFlight to meet them at Drummer Boy Park. Further details were not immediately available.
Man airlifted after finger partially amputated in Brewster
April 28, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Worker Killed In Martha’s Vineyard Construction Accident
- Orleans Invites Residents To Informative Workshop For Upcoming Town Meeting
- Barnstable Soliciting Comments For Housing Plan
- Founder Of The Black Dog Has Died
- Sandwich Releases Warrant For Annual Town Meeting
- Chatham’s Top Bond Rating Maintained
- Source of Data Breach at Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office Found
- LISTEN: Q&A’s with Candidates Cape-Wide with Lynne Pleffner
- LISTEN: Meet the Cape and Islands Association of Realtors New CEO Betsy Hanson
- Wequassett Resort Donates $60K In Two Years To Outer Cape Health Services
- Observers Spot Season’s Eleventh Right Whale Calf
- JFK Hyannis Museum Awards Scholarships to Cape Students
- Things to Know About the Retrial of Karen Read in the Killing of her Police Officer Boyfriend