Man airlifted after fingers amputated on table saw in Dennis

Man airlifted after fingers amputated on table saw in Dennis

May 12, 2020

DENNIS – A man reportedly severed two fingers on a table saw in Dennis Tuesday afternoon. Rescuers responded to a Dartmouth Road residence around 2:30 PM and rushed the victim to Barnstable Municipal Airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to a trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.

