Man airlifted after found with serious injuries in Dennis

Man airlifted after found with serious injuries in Dennis

March 24, 2023

DENNIS – A passerby reportedly discovered man seriously injured in Dennis around 3:30 PM. Rescuers arriving at the scene on King James Drive called for a MedFlight helicopter to meet at Cape Cod Gateway Airport to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.

