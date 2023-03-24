DENNIS – A passerby reportedly discovered man seriously injured in Dennis around 3:30 PM. Rescuers arriving at the scene on King James Drive called for a MedFlight helicopter to meet at Cape Cod Gateway Airport to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
Man airlifted after found with serious injuries in Dennis
March 24, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
