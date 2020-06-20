DENNIS – A man was injured in an incident involving a Jet-Ski in Dennis early Friday evening. The victim was brought into Northside Marina at Sesuit Harbor around 7:15 PM. The victim reportedly suffered a broken leg and rescuers called for a medical helicopter to land at Barnstable Municipal Airport. A LifeFlight helicopter flew the victim to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. Further details were not immediately available.
Photo and video by Dennis Firefighters/CWN
Man airlifted after jet-ski incident in Dennis
June 19, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
