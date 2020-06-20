Man airlifted after jet-ski incident in Dennis



DENNIS – A man was injured in an incident involving a Jet-Ski in Dennis early Friday evening. The victim was brought into Northside Marina at Sesuit Harbor around 7:15 PM. The victim reportedly suffered a broken leg and rescuers called for a medical helicopter to land at Barnstable Municipal Airport. A LifeFlight helicopter flew the victim to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. Further details were not immediately available.

Photo and video by Dennis Firefighters/CWN

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>