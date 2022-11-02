You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man airlifted after saw accident in Harwich

November 2, 2022

HARWICH – A man reportedly amputated some fingers in a saw accident. Rescuers responded to a residence on Route 28 by Depot Road around 8 AM Wednesday. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Gateway Airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter which flew him to a trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.

