HARWICH – A man reportedly amputated some fingers in a saw accident. Rescuers responded to a residence on Route 28 by Depot Road around 8 AM Wednesday. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Gateway Airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter which flew him to a trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
Man airlifted after saw accident in Harwich
November 2, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Hyannis Business Community Looking Ahead
- Cape Cod Healthcare to Hold November Blood Drives
- Textile Disposal Ban Now in Effect Statewide
- Yarmouth to Take Public Comments on Housing Plan
- Elder Services of Cape Cod Announces Free Thanksgiving Meals
- Ballot Question 3 Tackles Expanding Availability of Alcohol Licenses
- Falmouth Town Meeting Addressing Fire Staffing, Firearms Disposal
- Powerball Jackpot Estimated at $1.2 Billion
- LISTEN: Cape Symphony Celebrates Music for Youths with “Forever Young”
- Local Businesses Support Potential Hyannis Bylaw Amendments
- Sheriff Cummings Endorses Jesse Brown for Congress
- Paving in Sandwich Rescheduled for Thursday
- Brewster Special Town Meeting To Tackle Sea Camps Future Planning