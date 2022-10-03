You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man airlifted after suffering serious burns in Provincetown

October 2, 2022

PROVINCETOWN – A man reportedly suffered serious burns from hot water from a shower. Rescuers responded to the Anchor Inn at 175 Commetcial Street about 11 PM Sunday. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to land at Provincetown Municipal Airport to fly the victim to a burn unit. Further details were not immediately available.

