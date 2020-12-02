ORLEANS – A man was flown to a trauma center after reportedly severing at least one finger while using a table saw. Rescuers responded to a Portside Lane residence about 2 PM Wednesday and took the victim to the Nauset Middle School to meet a Medflight helicopter. Further details were not immediately available.
Man airlifted after table saw accident in Orleans
December 2, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Massachusetts Lawmakers Approve Police Accountability Bill
- U.K. Authorizes Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine for Emergency Use
- SSA Worker Tests Positive for COVID-19
- Cape Cod Healthcare Bars Hospital Visitors with Some Exceptions
- Falmouth Historical Society Announces Heritage Award Recipients
- Eversource Receives National Recognition For Disability Hiring
- Harwich Port Sidewalk Proposal Supported by Selectmen
- Orleans Voters Approve Several Debt Exclusion Questions
- AG Healey Calls On Congress To Extend CARES Act Funding
- Wareham Police assist overdose victim twice
- Barnstable Public Schools Announce Further Closures
- Massachusetts Lawmakers Finalize Police Accountability Bill
- Two Cape Cod School Districts Report COVID-19 Cases