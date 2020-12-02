You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man airlifted after table saw accident in Orleans

Man airlifted after table saw accident in Orleans

December 2, 2020

Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

ORLEANS – A man was flown to a trauma center after reportedly severing at least one finger while using a table saw. Rescuers responded to a Portside Lane residence about 2 PM Wednesday and took the victim to the Nauset Middle School to meet a Medflight helicopter. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 