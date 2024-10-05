You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man airlifted from Chatham Airport after suffering serious injuries

October 5, 2024

CHATHAM – A man was flown to an off-Cape trauma center after suffering serious injuries in Chatham late Saturday morning. According to reports, the victim suffered trauma after being run over by heavy equipment. The victim was driven to the Chatham Fire Station where rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at Chatham Airport for the medevac. Further details were not immediately available.

