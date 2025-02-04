You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man airlifted from Truro with eye injury

Man airlifted from Truro with eye injury

February 4, 2025

TRURO – A man was airlifted to a Boston hospital after reportedly getting glue in hie eye. Truro rescuers responded to a Great Hollow Road location sometime after 1:30 PM Tuesday. The victim was taken to the Marconi Station site in Wellfleet to meed a MedFlightt helicopter for transport. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 