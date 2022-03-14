You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man allegedly breaks into womans’ home in Falmouth, steals purse

Man allegedly breaks into womans’ home in Falmouth, steals purse

March 14, 2022


FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report that at approximately 11:15 PM Sunday they received a call from a resident of Neve’s Way in East Falmouth. The caller reported that she woke up to find an unknown male in her room. The male fled when she woke, stealing her purse in the process. The male was described as being approximately 5’10” to 6’ tall, wearing a winter hat and a bulky jacket. Officers responded and began a thorough search of the area. The Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office assisted with a K-9 Officer who conducted a track, and a Crime Scene Officer to process the victim’s residence for evidence. The victim was not injured, and her purse was located during the search of the area. It appears that the suspect stole $20 from the purse, but nothing else was reported missing at the time. The suspect was not located, and the incident remains under investigation by the Falmouth Police Department.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 