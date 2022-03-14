FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report that at approximately 11:15 PM Sunday they received a call from a resident of Neve’s Way in East Falmouth. The caller reported that she woke up to find an unknown male in her room. The male fled when she woke, stealing her purse in the process. The male was described as being approximately 5’10” to 6’ tall, wearing a winter hat and a bulky jacket. Officers responded and began a thorough search of the area. The Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office assisted with a K-9 Officer who conducted a track, and a Crime Scene Officer to process the victim’s residence for evidence. The victim was not injured, and her purse was located during the search of the area. It appears that the suspect stole $20 from the purse, but nothing else was reported missing at the time. The suspect was not located, and the incident remains under investigation by the Falmouth Police Department.
Man allegedly breaks into womans’ home in Falmouth, steals purse
March 14, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Nantucket Shops Scrambling After UPS Misses Ferry Bookings
- Tom Brady is Returning to Tampa to Play 23rd Season in NFL
- Chatham Retains AAA Bond Rating
- Health Officials Advise When to Still Wear a Mask
- Orleans Cultural Council Announces 2022 Grant Recipients
- Mashpee Seeks Clarity on Solar Project
- Coastal Projects Get Sea Grant Funding
- Input Sought on Route 28 Corridor Study
- Veterans Groups Collaborate for Falmouth Food Pantry Program
- AAA Warns of Drowsy Driving Risks after Daylight Saving Time
- Research Team Spots Right Whales South of Nantucket
- Nantucket Health Director Optimistic About COVID Numbers
- Official Says Climate Change Is Affecting Regional Tick Activity