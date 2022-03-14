Man allegedly breaks into womans’ home in Falmouth, steals purse



FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report that at approximately 11:15 PM Sunday they received a call from a resident of Neve’s Way in East Falmouth. The caller reported that she woke up to find an unknown male in her room. The male fled when she woke, stealing her purse in the process. The male was described as being approximately 5’10” to 6’ tall, wearing a winter hat and a bulky jacket. Officers responded and began a thorough search of the area. The Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office assisted with a K-9 Officer who conducted a track, and a Crime Scene Officer to process the victim’s residence for evidence. The victim was not injured, and her purse was located during the search of the area. It appears that the suspect stole $20 from the purse, but nothing else was reported missing at the time. The suspect was not located, and the incident remains under investigation by the Falmouth Police Department.