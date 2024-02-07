You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man arrested after threatening contractor with pepper gun in Yarmouth

February 7, 2024


YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police were called to a West Yarmouth address late Wednesday morning after contractors, working on the same home, had a dispute ending with one of them allegedly being threatened with a gun. The contractors were hired for separate jobs at the home when one had an issue about the quality of the other’s work. During an argument, Christopher Soares, 47, of Mashpee (right), pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it at the other contractor.

Yarmouth Police stopped Soares as he was leaving the home and located a gun inside the truck he was driving. Upon further inspection, the gun was identified as a pepper ball gun, designed to shoot paintball style projectiles filled with hot pepper oil. Soares was arrested and charged with Threat to Commit a Crime and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and is scheduled to be arraigned in Barnstable District Court Thursday.

